Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 51,458 Shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,458 shares during the period. Fortress Capital Acquisition accounts for about 0.8% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Fortress Capital Acquisition worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAX. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,569,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 1,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,826. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.