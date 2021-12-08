Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 55,736 Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,736 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPAQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 858,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,874. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

