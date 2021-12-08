Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 64,601 Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,601 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Newbury Street Acquisition worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBST. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBST traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST).

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.