TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SMIF traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 94.40 ($1.25). The company had a trading volume of 170,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,024. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 86.20 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.43). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.42.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

