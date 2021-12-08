TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON SMIF traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 94.40 ($1.25). The company had a trading volume of 170,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,024. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 86.20 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.43). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.42.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
