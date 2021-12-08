Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $768.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to post sales of $768.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.80 million and the highest is $792.00 million. Twilio posted sales of $548.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a 52-week low of $235.00 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.94 and its 200 day moving average is $342.85.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

