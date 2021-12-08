Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock worth $22,334,315 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.