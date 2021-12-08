Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $87.74

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.74, but opened at $85.22. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $86.01, with a volume of 6,040 shares.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $677,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,168,355. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

