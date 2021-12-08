Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

