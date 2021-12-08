Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780,061 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,358 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $79,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,018,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.