UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €45.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €45.00 ($50.56) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.25) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($41.01) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.50 ($50.00).

STM traded up €2.38 ($2.67) on Wednesday, hitting €44.40 ($49.89). 2,732,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.15.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

