UBS Group Analysts Give TUI (LON:TUI) a GBX 144 Price Target

TUI (LON:TUI) received a GBX 144 ($1.91) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 34.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TUI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.85) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.32) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TUI from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 207.38 ($2.75).

LON TUI traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 220.40 ($2.92). 8,929,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,611. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 189.85 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 505.60 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 260.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 326.89. The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -0.41.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

