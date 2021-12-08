UBS Group Trims Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Target Price to €53.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €61.00 ($68.54) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Covestro from €71.00 ($79.78) to €72.00 ($80.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 50,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, analysts predict that Covestro will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

