UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

UDR opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. UDR’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

