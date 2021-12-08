UGAS (UGAS) Hits Market Cap of $704,873.09

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $704,873.09 and $558,022.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00044160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00218362 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.