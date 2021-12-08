Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Lowered by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 84.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $407.70 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

