UMA Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.78 or 0.00021591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $695.57 million and $49.08 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,423,609 coins and its circulating supply is 64,540,957 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

