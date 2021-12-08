Umbrella Network Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $24.46 million and $1.47 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00139807 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

