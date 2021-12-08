Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.26. Unico American shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 5,379 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Unico American as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

