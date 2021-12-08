UniCrypt (UNCX) Achieves Market Cap of $23.02 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, UniCrypt has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for about $846.11 or 0.01667758 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00290038 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009897 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003036 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001005 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014820 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00128778 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003654 BTC.

About UniCrypt

UNCX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,201 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

