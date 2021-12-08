Unification (FUND) Price Down 32.7% This Week

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Unification has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $2.45 million and $22,392.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00228829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

