Unification Hits 1-Day Volume of $19,991.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $19,991.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044628 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00220540 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.