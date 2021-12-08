Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 218,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,023,147 shares.The stock last traded at $52.56 and had previously closed at $52.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $955,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Unilever by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 338,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

