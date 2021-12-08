Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.