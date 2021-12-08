Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €40.00 ($44.94) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($26.40) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($33.15) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.03 ($38.24).

Shares of ETR UN01 traded up €0.53 ($0.60) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €39.83 ($44.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €27.08 ($30.43) and a fifty-two week high of €39.34 ($44.20). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.23. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.03.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

