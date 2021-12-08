Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading 15.4% Higher

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.50. 1,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIR)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

