Unistake Trading Up 20.4% Over Last Week (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $5.81 million and $30,070.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.37 or 0.08630460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00081271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,752.11 or 1.00154753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,431,940 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.