United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

UMC opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

