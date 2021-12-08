United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.
UMC opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.68.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.