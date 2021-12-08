United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $12.54

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $12.15. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 215,561 shares.

UMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,867 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,570,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 320.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

