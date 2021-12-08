United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $12.54

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $12.15. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 215,561 shares.
UMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.
The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,867 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,570,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 320.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
