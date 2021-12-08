United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

UPS stock opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $178.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

