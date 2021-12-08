United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

