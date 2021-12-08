Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody Sells 2,190 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $57,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $274.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

