Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $7,955,200.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $7,955,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $772,500.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $7,601,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $8,484,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $12,188,768.22.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,874,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.27. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on U shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

