UnMarshal (MARSH) Tops One Day Volume of $4.12 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001467 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. UnMarshal has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.14 or 0.08631848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00062588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,942.29 or 1.00139475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002764 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.