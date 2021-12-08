UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Head-To-Head Contrast

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for UP Fintech and Lion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

UP Fintech currently has a consensus target price of $19.76, suggesting a potential upside of 227.69%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Lion Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and Lion Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million 7.03 $16.07 million $0.18 33.50 Lion Group $10.23 million 6.50 -$3.35 million N/A N/A

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 11.45% 7.94% 0.70% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Lion Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

