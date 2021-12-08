Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 150,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,678,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £2.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37.

About Upland Resources (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

