Uptrennd Achieves Market Cap of $29,963.68 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 67.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 71.3% against the US dollar. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $29,963.68 and approximately $1,232.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00097260 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.