Urus Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00043978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00220808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

