Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Utz Brands worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after buying an additional 725,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 486,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

UTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 1,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,253 shares of company stock worth $7,506,523. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.