Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NYSE UTZ opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

