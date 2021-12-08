Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Down 2.8%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 1,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

About Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm is community-oriented, emphasizing the well-being of the people in its region above financial gain in directing its corporate decisions. It operates through the following subsidiaries: Bank of Stanly, The Strategic Alliance Corp., BOS Agency, Inc, Gateway Mortgage, Inc, Anson Bank & Trust Co, Cabarrus Bank & Trust Co, Strategic Investment Advisors, Inc, and Uwharrie Mortgage, Inc The company was founded on February 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Albemarle, NC.

