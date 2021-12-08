UWM Holdings Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for UWM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. UWM has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

