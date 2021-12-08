V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Trimmed by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 118,630 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.34% of V.F. worth $88,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in V.F. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,649,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

NYSE VFC opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.02%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

