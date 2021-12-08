V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Acquires 1,400,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,397,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,096,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
