V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $464.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $437.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.