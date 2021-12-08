VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Shares Down 11.3%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) shares traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.53). 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.98).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on VAALCO Energy from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 345 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.15. The company has a market cap of £155.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other VAALCO Energy news, insider Bradley Radoff sold 39,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.09), for a total value of £151,438.08 ($200,819.63).

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

