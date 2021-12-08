Vail Resorts (MTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to post earnings of ($3.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $339.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 116.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.