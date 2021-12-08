Vale S.A. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vale in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

VALE opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 3,084.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 518,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 502,176 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vale by 30.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 390,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 90,803 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vale by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.