Vallourec S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vallourec in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VLOWY. Cheuvreux upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

