Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) SVP Sells $86,801.85 in Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.12. 834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.23.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

