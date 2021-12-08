Valor Token Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and $341,404.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Valor Token has traded up 41.8% against the dollar. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00219523 BTC.

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

